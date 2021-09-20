Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,900 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the August 15th total of 309,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANL shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th.

NASDAQ:PANL traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $5.01. 31,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,995. The company has a market cap of $228.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.76. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

In other news, insider One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 49,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $264,558.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,271.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 230.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 435,298 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $1,655,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 317,913 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $796,000. 37.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

