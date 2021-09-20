Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,514 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $24,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 18.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 557.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after buying an additional 74,453 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in LPL Financial by 1,241.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 86,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,573,000 after purchasing an additional 303,276 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.85.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $146.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.41. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $159.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.23.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.