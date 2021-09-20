Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $16,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 14,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RGA opened at $111.19 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

