Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 174,001 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 174,001 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $21,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

NYSE:BABA opened at $160.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $152.80 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.