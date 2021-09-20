Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 107,837 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,330 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 107,837 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $291,008,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.8% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $818,659,000 after acquiring an additional 643,304 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Autodesk by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

ADSK stock opened at $288.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.21 and a 200-day moving average of $292.08.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.