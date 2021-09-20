Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,758 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $19,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $230.10 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $220.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,044,132 shares of company stock valued at $257,735,592 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

