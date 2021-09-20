Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $22.32 Million Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of First American Financial worth $22,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in First American Financial by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after acquiring an additional 28,754 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in First American Financial by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $67.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average of $63.52. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

