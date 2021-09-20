Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $20.52 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 430.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 631,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,399 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $20,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 75.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 223,119 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 204,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE IPG opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

