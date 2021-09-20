Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $19.80 Million Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,159 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of CONMED worth $19,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the second quarter worth $43,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 51.5% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 28,350 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 321,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total value of $165,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $732,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,028 shares of company stock worth $1,469,945 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $130.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 73.88, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $69.60 and a 12 month high of $146.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.87 million. Analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.