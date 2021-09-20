Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,664 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,931 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $26,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 491.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,042 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 185,346 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,377 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $2,882,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,904,185.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DKS opened at $133.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.