Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 687.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,537 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $23,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $80.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

