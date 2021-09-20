Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 631 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $17,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after acquiring an additional 956,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Anthem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,720,000 after purchasing an additional 392,594 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after buying an additional 335,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.76.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $379.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.48. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

