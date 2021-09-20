Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 56,884 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,884 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $27,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,585,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,376,000 after acquiring an additional 142,230 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434,685 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,977,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,864,000 after purchasing an additional 213,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,894,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,385,000 after purchasing an additional 279,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,407,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,077,000 after purchasing an additional 68,881 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

HLT opened at $131.21 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.48 and a 52 week high of $136.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

