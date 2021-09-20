Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 47,500 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2,214.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $18,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $497.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 118.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.76 and a 12 month high of $505.82.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.41, for a total value of $4,576,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,510,671.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,803,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,004 shares of company stock valued at $31,943,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

