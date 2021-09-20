Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,137 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $17,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 6.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $93.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average of $85.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.88. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.52 and a fifty-two week high of $97.82.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

