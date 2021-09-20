Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,214 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $683,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Danaher by 50.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 2,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 7.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 5.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 54.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $324.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $201.44 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

