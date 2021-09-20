Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 6,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $20.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

