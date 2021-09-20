Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $932,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 41,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 7.4% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $392.86 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $307.65 and a one year high of $409.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $391.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

