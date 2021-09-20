Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,145 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,616,534,000 after acquiring an additional 941,208 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,933,000 after buying an additional 338,522 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,234,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,589,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,159,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,046,000 after buying an additional 223,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,141,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $87.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

