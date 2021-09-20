Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $561.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $582.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $540.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total transaction of $1,137,435.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,222.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,447 shares of company stock worth $33,808,533 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.