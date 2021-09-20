PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 136.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $60,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

PAGS opened at $56.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.53.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

