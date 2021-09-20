PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the August 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of PCAR opened at $81.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. PACCAR has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $103.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.32 and its 200-day moving average is $89.04.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.08.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,439,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 23,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 180,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 53,443 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 94,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,872 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PACCAR
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
