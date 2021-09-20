PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the August 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PCAR opened at $81.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. PACCAR has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $103.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.32 and its 200-day moving average is $89.04.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,439,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 23,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 180,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 53,443 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 94,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,872 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

