Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $54.98 on Thursday. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of -9.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $848,393.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,033.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 10,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.66 per share, with a total value of $366,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,338.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,358 shares of company stock worth $4,916,559 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,897,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,723,000 after acquiring an additional 476,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,597,000 after acquiring an additional 41,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 314.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

