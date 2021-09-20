Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stake Lowered by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $48,389,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 71.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 669,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,455,000 after purchasing an additional 278,228 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 46.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 780,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,654,000 after purchasing an additional 248,248 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2,669.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,506,000 after purchasing an additional 223,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 9.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,366,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,822,000 after purchasing an additional 212,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

OSK opened at $108.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

