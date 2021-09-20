ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

ORBC stock remained flat at $$11.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65. ORBCOMM has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $915.25 million, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.57.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 327,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 35,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in ORBCOMM by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM, Inc engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management.

