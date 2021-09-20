Open Predict Token Hits Market Cap of $124,836.10 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $124,836.10 and $1,645.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00054549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00124138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00044426 BTC.

Open Predict Token Coin Profile

OPT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

