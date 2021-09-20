Open Platform Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.23 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last week, Open Platform has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $33,160.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00056011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00126110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012160 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00045372 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

