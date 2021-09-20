Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Update

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,900 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 412,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCY. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. 1.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONCY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 381,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,611. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $112.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.72. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.