ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives $48.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get ON24 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $939.55 million and a P/E ratio of 15.73. ON24 has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $5,542,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irwin Federman sold 60,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $1,361,050.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 655,612 shares of company stock valued at $14,498,727.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 265,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,095,000 after acquiring an additional 530,465 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON24 by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,160,000. 40.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.