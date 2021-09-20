Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Matthew J. Tucker Sells 16,575 Shares

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $562,389.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE OLO traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.08. 1,150,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,632. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.48.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in OLO by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,498 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in OLO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

