ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Price Down 22.2% Over Last 7 Days

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $28,066.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0982 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00067499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.11 or 0.00177327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00114380 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.95 or 0.06890276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,140.40 or 1.00212273 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.76 or 0.00805412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,339,094 coins and its circulating supply is 17,471,096 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

