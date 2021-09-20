OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.56 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will report sales of $87.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.40 million to $89.40 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $84.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $352.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $346.10 million to $361.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $375.07 million, with estimates ranging from $363.96 million to $389.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $85.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.18 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

OCFC stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

