ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OBSV. Zacks Investment Research raised ObsEva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ObsEva currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.31.

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a market cap of $192.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.78.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in ObsEva by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 144,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

