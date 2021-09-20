O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,345 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

