O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 104,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 85.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in MoneyGram International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth $1,326,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Francisco Lorca bought 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,461.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 486,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $9.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $828.13 million, a PE ratio of -75.42 and a beta of 1.70. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

