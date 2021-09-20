O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 197.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $119.31 on Monday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $120.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

In other Shutterstock news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,026,334.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,090,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,894,486.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,760 shares of company stock worth $19,218,064. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSTK. Truist boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.43.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

