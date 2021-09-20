O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $192,000 Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 1,579.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in RPM International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in RPM International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of RPM International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RPM. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.89.

NYSE RPM opened at $78.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.27. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

