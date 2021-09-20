O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Standard LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 248,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 160,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 13.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 49,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in OFS Capital by 542.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

OFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on OFS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ:OFS opened at $10.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.88. OFS Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a net margin of 125.91% and a return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFS Capital Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.65%.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

