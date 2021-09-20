O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 286 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 3.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Nordson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Nordson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $241.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.37. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $245.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,148,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

