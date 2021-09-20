O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,399 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 965.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,807 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alcoa by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,422,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,652,000 after buying an additional 435,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,114,000 after buying an additional 136,678 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after buying an additional 1,720,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,953,000 after buying an additional 470,341 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on AA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.45.

NYSE:AA opened at $48.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 2.65. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.