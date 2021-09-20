NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,433 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $745,984,000 after buying an additional 154,176 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,394,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after buying an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,810,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI stock opened at $209.33 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $228.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.31.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

