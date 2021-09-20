Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NUW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.10. 11,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,100. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
