NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NS traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. 885,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,111. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 280.70%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

