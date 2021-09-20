Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will announce sales of $128.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.10 million and the lowest is $126.90 million. Northwest Bancshares posted sales of $140.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $520.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $510.60 million to $543.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $512.13 million, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $514.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $150.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,709. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

