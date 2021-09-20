Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 950 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $48,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 54.0% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.31. 75,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,936,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The company has a market cap of $213.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.