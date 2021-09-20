Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,089,704,000 after purchasing an additional 973,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,587,000 after purchasing an additional 703,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,289,000 after acquiring an additional 522,528 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,679,000 after acquiring an additional 884,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.92. The company had a trading volume of 223,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,946,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.06. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23. The company has a market capitalization of $349.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

