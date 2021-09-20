Northstar Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,240 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after buying an additional 699,310 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.35.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,213 shares of company stock worth $1,891,838 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.13. 161,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,853,228. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

