Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $416,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VCR traded down $6.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $313.91. 230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,712. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.68. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.60 and a fifty-two week high of $323.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

