Northstar Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,569 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 0.8% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded down $3.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.41. 53,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,679. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.17.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

