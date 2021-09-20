Northstar Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.40. 358,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,260,506. The stock has a market cap of $225.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

